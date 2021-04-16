FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Railway Ministry formulates policy for oxygen transport to states via cryogenic tankers
Will Citigroup's exit from retail banking operations in India impact its customers?
West Bengal polls: EC imposes campaign curbs amid rising COVID-19 cases
Govt completes assignment of 4G spectrum to telecos
COVID-19 vaccine out of stock in Andhra, CM writes to PM Modi for 60 lakh doses
CORPORATE
NSE co-location case: SEBI slaps Rs 18 lakh fine on two trading members
Findoc Group to launch new app, expand services to Delhi NCR
Zomato turns a public company ahead of IPO
Wipro plans integration with Capco -- its biggest buy!
TCS fares better with lowest attrition rate; Infosys, Wipro lag
MARKETS
Sensex ends higher for third session; Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ONGC top gainers
Macrotech Developers IPO share allotment today: Here's how to check status
Ashoka Buildcon share rises 11% after firm wins project from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure
Why SBI Cards share rose over 7% today
Wipro share hits all-time high on strong Q4 earnings; here's what brokerages say
MONEY
National Pension System: PFRDA makes 5 key announcements
MFIs to face asset quality pressures in near term due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases: Icra
COVID-19 impact: Expect 15% hike in health insurance premium by next quarter
2800% returns YTD! What's happening with Dogecoin?
Ask Money Today: How to settle death cases under Atal Pension Yojana?
INDUSTRY
IndiGo to waive change fees on domestic tickets booked between Apr 17-30
NTPC to raise Rs 3,966 crore through non-convertible bonds next week
Honda recalls 78,000 cars in India to fix faulty pump
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select models from today; check out details
India to spend $200 million over next 5-7 years to promote hydrogen use
TECH
Apple AirTags: Specs, features, launch date, India price, and everything we know so far
Google rolls out Chrome update with nifty features, serious performance upgrade
HP Smart Tank 530 review: Nifty, hassle-free printer
Google misled some Android and Pixel phone users in Australia about location data, court rules
New Kindle update will let you set your current book cover as lockscreen
OPINION
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
How India can beat coronavirus faster
PHOTOS
Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
COVID-19 India: The mutant strains we must know about
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
India struggles with vaccine shortage at the height of the pandemic
VIDEOS
06:40
Groww to launch derivatives, US stock investment soon; insurance, lending in pipeline
01:12
PM takes stock of oxygen supply for next 15 days
02:49
RIL helps Maharashtra with oxygen ; Tokyo under 'quasi-emergency'
04:24
COVID-19: India records highest daily surge of over 2 lakh cases
05:52
Kejriwal announces weekend curfew to break COVID chain in Delhi
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
Retail sales for two-wheelers declined 34% in FY21 on Y-o-Y basis. The figures are the lowest since FY15.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
COVID-19: 10 US Senators urge Biden to support India's proposal at WTO to waive IP rights for vaccines
Railway Ministry formulates policy for oxygen transport to states via cryogenic tankers
Will Citigroup's exit from retail banking operations in India impact its customers?
COVID-19: Govt may reduce passenger capacity in domestic flights
West Bengal polls: EC imposes campaign curbs amid rising COVID-19 cases
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Apple AirTags: Specs, features, launch date, India price, and everything we know so far
Google rolls out Chrome update with nifty features, serious performance upgrade
New Kindle update will let you set your current book cover as lockscreen
Google misled some Android and Pixel phone users in Australia about location data, court rules
HP Smart Tank 530 review: Nifty, hassle-free printer
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE