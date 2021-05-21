FY21 investments lowest since FY05 - Photos-1
Business Today
FY21 investments lowest since FY05

Aggregate investments announced amount to Rs 5.18 lakh crore in FY21, which is the lowest since FY05 when it was Rs 5.63 lakh crore.
