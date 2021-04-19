FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices

Businesstoday
Bad bank's success depends on support from pvt lenders: SBI MD
Credit Suisse lowers India's FY22 GDP forecast to 8.5-9%
Govt should regulate cryptocurrencies, not ban them: SC Garg
Why MBBS students on COVID-19 duty don't get minimum wages
Centre allocates Rs 9,871 crore revenue deficit grant to 17 states
Swiggy to prioritise Genie orders as deliveries jump 350% in 15 days
Adani Power back in the black, FY21 net profit at Rs 1,270 crore
Second COVID-19 wave hit India 'like tsunami' due to elections, festivals: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Nandan Nilekani helps revamp Covid-19 bed allocation software
Maruti Suzuki's production falls 7% in April due to 2nd COVID-19 wave
Sensex rises 272 points, Nifty ends above 14,700; Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra top gainers
After 294% rally in one year, this Tata Group stock hit all-time high today
Coforge share hits all-time high on robust Q4 earnings
IDBI Bank share rises 14% on Cabinet's nod for disinvestment
Pfizer share falls over 3% after US agrees to support patent waivers on Covid vaccines
Rs 6,700 crore pending COVID-19 claims; only 57% settled so far
Ask Money Today: How does Capital Gains Account Scheme work in buying a house property?
Attention! Covid-19 recovered patients not eligible for insurance for now
Franklin Templeton beneficiaries to receive Rs 2,489 cr in next tranche this week
SEBI circular on salary of key MF executives: What are the key issues?
Moderna hikes 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19.2 bn
COVID-19 in India: Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of aviation staff
COVID-19 first wave pushed 23 crore Indians into poverty: Azim Premji University
British Airways send aircraft with COVID-19 medical supplies to Delhi
India approves Roche's antibody cocktail to treat COVID-19; Cipla to distribute the drug
Battlegrounds Mobile India launch confirmed officially, here is what Indian gamers can expect from PUBG remake
BSNL Rs 397 vs BSNL Rs 398 prepaid recharge plans, which is better
Millions of Dell laptops, desktops at risk of cyber attacks due to a bug in a preinstalled software
Elon Musk's Starlink broadband warns users against downloading torrents, illegal streaming
Oppo launches Enco Air wireless earphones, Smart TV K9 in latest IoT push
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
Covid-19: RBI Governor's emergency measures to tackle 2nd wave
Bill and Melinda Gates: A look at their life together
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
From social distancing to testing, Lancet has this advice for India
02:59
Oxygen on Wheels: An initiative to help COVID patients in TN
04:51
India not close to herd immunity, vaccination is only solution, say experts
02:12
US govt announces support for COVID vaccine patent waiver
03:27
COVID 3rd wave inevitable, warns scientist; Trump launches communications platform
02:43
When will 2nd COVID wave peak in India and will we have a 3rd wave?
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
The Nifty 50 lost 0.4 per cent in April 2021. The price-to-earnings multiple of the Nifty 50 was at its lowest since October 2020.
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Early results show companies turning around
Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India launch confirmed officially, here is what Indian gamers can expect from PUBG remake
BSNL Rs 397 vs BSNL Rs 398 prepaid recharge plans, which is better
Elon Musk's Starlink broadband warns users against downloading torrents, illegal streaming
Millions of Dell laptops, desktops at risk of cyber attacks due to a bug in a preinstalled software
Oppo launches Enco Air wireless earphones, Smart TV K9 in latest IoT push
