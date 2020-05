The COVID-19-induced national shutdown since March 25, '20 and the resultant halt of commercial activity have severely dented the prospects of Indian economy. All sectors of the economy have been impacted, with varying degrees of severity. A large number of sectors across regions have not witnessed any activity for over 2 months as states have been in various stages of lockdown since early March '20.





Story: Shivani SharmaDesign: Mohsin Shaikh