Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
CBDT issues Rs 1.29 lakh crore I-T refunds to 39.5 lakh taxpayers
SBI sits on a Rs 60,000 crore NPA time bomb
India secures rights to buy 600 million coronavirus vaccine doses; negotiates for more
Punjab farm protests: Railways incur losses worth Rs 1200 cr
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year, says trial chief
CORPORATE
Adani Enterprises to spend Rs 50,000 crore on capex in 5 years; airport biz to get big chunk
IndiGo heading towards golden years, here's why
Marico expands diversity agenda; ropes in armed force personnel, differently abled
Tata vs Mistry case: Supreme Court adjourns hearing for a week
Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 436 crore, revenue up 8%
MARKETS
Sensex closes 355 points higher, Nifty reclaims 11,900; IndusInd Bank, RIL top gainers
Why CARE Ratings stock rallied 20% on Wednesday
BSE, NSE to hold Muhurat trading on Nov 14
RIL share recovers after two sessions, closes over 3% higher on value buying
Adani Ports share rises over 4% post Q2 earnings, here's what brokerages say
MONEY
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shut schemes generate Rs 438 crore
BT Insight: 2020 AUM growth in ETFs not worth the hype; should you invest?
Mirae Asset launches India's first passive ESG funds; should you invest?
Big sops for retail borrowers missing in govt's interest relief
Kotak Health Shield: Rs 1 crore fixed benefit health plan from a life insurer
INDUSTRY
Govt extends 60% cap on flight capacity till February 24
High alert at Delhi Airport! Security beefed up after threat to 2 London-bound Air India flights
Serum Institute to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in India by January 2021: Adar Poonawalla
Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 436 crore, revenue up 8%
SBI Q2 results: Net profits rises 52% to Rs 4,574 crore, NII up 6%
TECH
PUBG ban fails to make a dent; Call of Duty, Garena keep Indian gamers hooked
Apple likely working on in-display fingerprint scanner for its next iPhone
Nokia launches new 4K streaming box to bring Android to big screens
Google says Pixel 5 gap between display and frame is part of design
Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro now receiving stable ColorOS 11 update with new Android 11 features
OPINION
US election impact on Indian healthcare sector: Trump or Biden - India-US ties will be the winner
Another French Paradox: Will rising boycott calls affect 'Brand France'?
Rebooting Economy 43: States exhaust MGNREGS fund, leave Rs 1,386 crore in unpaid wages
Risky Business: Why companies must insulate against rising geopolitical threats
Speed is biggest differentiator for cloud data companies: NetApp
PHOTOS
What's most effective face mask material? Study finds answers
Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative
Controversial ads that landed brands in trouble
GST collections shoot past Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time in eight months
COVID-19 updates: All you need to know about 'Long COVID'
VIDEOS
01:53
Victory prayers performed for Kamala Harris in ancestral village
02:27
New age firms roll back salary cuts; Gopinath bats for fiscal stimulus
03:56
First Indian-origin Kiwi Minister is a Priyanka Chopra fan!
03:23
US Elections 2020: How much do Indian-American voters matter?
02:33
Reliance Capital invites bids for stake sale; Netflix FY20 revenue doubles
MAGAZINE
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows fell 49 per cent in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, due to the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Niti Kiran
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
GST collections shoot past Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time in eight months
Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September 2020
What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccine?
Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5%
12% of BSE 500 companies turn profitable in September quarter
441 infrastructure projects have been hit by cost overruns
FPIs raise stakes in 41% BSE 500 stocks during Q2 FY21
Global trade drops 5% in September quarter
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
PUBG ban fails to make a dent; Call of Duty, Garena keep Indian gamers hooked
Adani Enterprises to spend Rs 50,000 crore on capex in 5 years; airport biz to get big chunk
Govt extends 60% cap on flight capacity till February 24
Kerala man suffers burns while sleeping after Nokia phone kept under pillow ignites
IndiGo heading towards golden years, here's why
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
PUBG ban fails to make a dent; Call of Duty, Garena keep Indian gamers hooked
Apple likely working on in-display fingerprint scanner for its next iPhone
Google says Pixel 5 gap between display and frame is part of design
Nokia launches new 4K streaming box to bring Android to big screens
Oppo Find X2, X2 Pro now receiving stable ColorOS 11 update with new Android 11 features
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE