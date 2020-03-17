Global tourism sector to lose $1.2 trillion due to COVID-19

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Why reveal identity of COVID-19 positive patients? It involves privacy: Bombay HC
Coronavirus vaccine: Zydus Cadila to complete Phase II in 3 months; Oxford candidate safe for 'low immunity' patients
PM Modi inaugurates Asia's largest 750 MW solar plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Gujarat scraps 2018 resolution that allowed Tata, Adani, Essar power cos to raise tariff
Airborne transmission of COVID-19 a possibility, needs urgent research: WHO
CORPORATE
TCS Q1 dollar revenue dips 7.8% YoY; firm expects growth revival in second half
RIL-BP launch fuel and mobility joint venture under 'Jio-bp' brand
Coronavirus crisis: Godrej consumer durable business transforms digitally amid pandemic
MARKETS
This stock gained 10% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised stake in Q1
YES Bank's Rs 15,000 crore FPO to open on July 15; floor price fixed at Rs 12 per share
PNB share falls 6% after lender discloses Rs 3,600 crore fraud in DHFL account
Oil prices head for weekly loss as coronavirus cases rise worldwide
Tata Motors share price slips after JLR sales fall 24% in June
MONEY
SBI home loan: Interest rate falls below 7%; all you need to know
BT Buzz: Did you check your NPS returns yet? Time to review and make adjustments
Experts expect further extension of tax return deadline as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
I-T dept amends TDS forms to make it more comprehensive
Mutual fund investment in equity markets rises to Rs 39,500 crore in H1 2020 on attractive valuations
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 fallout: Home sales plummet 67% in April-June across Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities
Union Bank reduces MCLR by 20 bps across tenors
Coronavirus drug: Clinical trial of Fujifilm's Avigan yields inconclusive results
TECH
WhatsApp's latest update to beta app brings Contacts Shortcut feature for iPhone users
OnePlus Nord complete specifications and images leak ahead of July 21 India launch
Realme could launch 100W+ fast charging tech this month
Paytm users can now get their KYC done over video chat: Here is how
TikTok says it removed around 49 million videos in the second half of 2019 out of which over 16 million were Indian
OPINION
Rebooting Economy V: Why healthy environment is critical to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Rebooting Economy III: All that's wrong with India's environmental governance
Rebooting Economy II: What stock market boom means to people and economy
Globally funds are moving back to riskier assets: Swati Kulkarni of UTI MF
Rebooting Economy I: Why stock market is booming when COVID-19-hit economy sinks
PHOTOS
Delhi revises 'COVID 19 Response Plan': Here's how it will fight COVID
Consumer sentiment improves in June as per Sentiment Index
Video chat apps we can't do without during the pandemic
Retail industry degrows 67% in June second-half
Lockdown impact: Credit growth declines to fresh low in May
VIDEOS
08:16
Coronavirus crisis: Are hospitals in Bengaluru following rules?
09:31
'India seeing green shoots of economic recovery', says PM Modi
04:34
How to build capacity to manage the Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme
24:20
Is coronavirus airborne? WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains
03:21
Cipla prices Remdesivir at Rs 4000; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration
MAGAZINE
Global tourism sector to lose $1.2 trillion due to COVID-19
Global tourism sector is set to lose at least $1.2 trillion due to the spread of coronavirus. Let's take a look at the impact.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
Consumer sentiment improves in June as per Sentiment Index
Retail industry degrows 67% in June second-half
Lockdown impact: Credit growth declines to fresh low in May
Fertiliser imports spike 16.6%, sales grow 22%; urea top constituent
Snapshot of Union Government account: April- May 2020
How normal monsoon has given a booster shot to Kharif crops
Housing sales drop 81%, new launches by 98%, in April - June, 2020
How demand for power dipped as lockdown was extended
166 US lawmakers seek reversal of Trump administration's order on foreign students
