Gold prices rise to record high despite slump in demand

Govt to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime
PM Modi speech on Smart India Hackathon 2020: Key highlights
New Education Policy focuses on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers': PM Modi
M&M July tractor sales up 27% at 25,402 units in July
Hero MotoCorp sales fall 4% in July, surpass 5 lakh units
Apple overtakes Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
June crude oil imports at lowest level since February 2015; exports nosedive
Jet Airways share hits 5% upper circuit after airline acquires six Boeing aircraft
Sensex falls 129 points, Nifty closes at 11,073 amid weak global cues
Tata Motors share price closes higher ahead of Q1 earnings
Buying cars, scooters to cost less, new vehicle insurance rules take effect from today
Falling FD rates shouldn't drive investors to put money in capital market, says SEBI official
Stock market: New equity investors are a mature lot, not just 'Robinhood' traders
BT Insight: Should you invest in high interest rate FDs of small finance banks?
Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomes Apple, Samsung, other domestic players to manufacture in India
Govt may hike customs duty on import of APIs by 10-15% to boost local production
Power consumption contracts 2.64% in July; expected to be normal in August
Lockdown impact: Toyota Kirloskar sales tumble 48% in July
Russia plans mass COVID-19 vaccination from October; doctors, teachers top priority
Nokia C3 with Unisoc SoC, Android 10 could be in works
Realme's new Rs 899 wireless charger works with iPhones too
Apple vendors, Samsung, propose Rs 11 lakh crore mobile phone production in India
US agencies arrest three individuals for Twitter's biggest hack in history involving Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and more
Microsoft could buy TikTok in US, but Trump says he will ban ByteDance's app
Rebooting Economy XII: Is private sector inherently more efficient than public sector?
Rebooting Economy XI: Why are private companies so prone to financial frauds?
How COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity in disguise for India's realty sector
How things will change for intraday traders post the recent SEBI circular
Rebooting Economy X: COVID-19 puts question mark on private sector's efficiency in healthcare
Products that are flying off shelves during the pandemic
Gold prices rise to record high despite slump in demand
Addicted to PUBG? Some other gaming options to choose from
New project announcements, projects completion crash in April-June
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India
Ambani calls for 2G-free India; India's fiscal deficit touches a record high
China hackers targeted US COVID-19 vaccine firm Moderna to steal data
Bezos surprised as Amazon posts biggest profit in 26 years amid pandemic
China against forced decoupling of economies; PUBG changes privacy policy
Job loss insurance cover is needed during COVID-19 pandemic
Gold prices rise to record high despite slump in demand
Gold prices are at an all-time high despite a massive drop in demand due to coronavirus lockdown. Let's look at the trend in the first-half of the year.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
BT NEWSFLICKS
New project announcements, projects completion crash in April-June
Commercial vehicle industry: Slowdown prolongs due to COVID-19
Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues
Which country has the most gold in the world?
How COVID-19 pandemic impacted steel sector
Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June
Economic indicators improve, but quarter to go down as worst in history
