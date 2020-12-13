Gold trend in 2020: Prices spike, demand slumps - Photos-1
Gold trend in 2020: Prices spike, demand slumps

International gold prices broke all previous records to reach all-time high of $2,067 troy ounce in August 2020. Gold prices have risen by a massive 29.6 per cent in 2020-21. This momentum in prices is expected to continue during the remaining part of the year as well. International gold prices average was at $1,462.2 in 2019-20. While a slowing global economy kept gold prices on the upside, outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic further helped gold prices to rally and break all records.

