Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs - Photos-1
Business Today

Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs

Bharat Sanchar Nigam ltd (BSNL) is the top loss making PSU in India. In the last three financial years, BSNL has posted a total loss of Rs 18,380 crore. In FY18 alone BSNL's losses increased by 82 per cent. BSNL serves its customers with a wide bouquet of telecom services namely Wireline, CDMA mobile, GSM mobile, Internet, Broadband, Carrier service, MPLS-VPN, VSAT, VoIP, IN Services, FTTH, etc.  BSNL has 11.58 crore cellular connections and 1.17 crore landline connections  as on April 2019. For some time now, BSNL is facing a financial crunch. It has started to impact its employees as the company has delayed salaries on two separate occasions.
