Bharat Sanchar Nigam ltd (BSNL) is the top loss making PSU in India. In the last three financial years, BSNL has posted a total loss of Rs 18,380 crore. In FY18 alone BSNL's losses increased by 82 per cent. BSNL serves its customers with a wide bouquet of telecom services namely Wireline, CDMA mobile, GSM mobile, Internet, Broadband, Carrier service, MPLS-VPN, VSAT, VoIP, IN Services, FTTH, etc. BSNL has 11.58 crore cellular connections and 1.17 crore landline connections as on April 2019. For some time now, BSNL is facing a financial crunch. It has started to impact its employees as the company has delayed salaries on two separate occasions.

