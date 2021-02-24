High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery - Photos-1
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery

Goods and services tax (GST) collections for January 2021 touched an all-time high of Rs 1.2 lakh crore since the introduction of GST regime.
