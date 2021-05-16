Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic

As people were forced to remain indoors for most of the year due to the lockdowns, household savings rose to 22.5 per cent of GDP from 19.8 per cent in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21