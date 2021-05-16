Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic

Businesstoday
Centre extends insurance scheme for frontline health workers for 6 months
SC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging validity of sedition law
Remdesivir to be administered to severe COVID-19 patients with prescriptions: Centre tells SC
COVID-19: Partial lockdown in West Bengal; weekend lockdown in 9 Haryana districts
How to manage mild COVID-19 at home? Centre issues tips
India Hotels in aggressive expansion despite COVID-19 hit
Why Reliance's Q4 numbers fail to excite
Vaccination cannot start at Delhi Apollo centres from May 1
Reliance Jio Q4 results: Profit jumps 47.5% to Rs 3,508 crore
Reliance Industries FY21 net profit rises 35% to Rs 53,739 crore
Reliance Retail fourth Indian company at $100 billion valuation
Sensex slips 983 points, Nifty ends at 14,631 on weak global cues
Tata Coffee share hits 52-week high post Q4 earnings
Wipro share hits all-time high after firm raises Q1 revenue guidance
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories share rises over 2% on launch of Albendazole tablets
SEBI circular on salary of key MF executives: What are the key issues?
How to claim Rs 2 lakh govt insurance against unfortunate Covid death
14% return in a year: P2P lending catches investors' eyes
Ask Money Today: What happens to funds in inactive bank account?
COVID care at home? Don't worry! Your insurance will cover it
Ambuja Cement's massive 20 MT capacity expansion to cost Rs 10,000 crore
Google saves $1 billion a year from WFH due to COVID-19
International flights ban extended till May 31
LIC logs record Rs 37,000 cr profit from stock sale
Bill Gates says Covid-19 vaccine tech should not be shared with India, now there is a vaccine shortage
Best smartphones under Rs 35,000: Power packed iQOO 7, OnePlus 9R and Mi 11X heat up competition
Microsoft Office default font Calibri is retiring after 15 years, company reveals five new fonts
Oppo A53 gets India price cut, now available starting at Rs 10,990
Among Us is coming to PS5 and PS4, Ratchet & Clank gameplay revealed at Sony PlayStation State of Play event
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic
From Tim Cook to Sundar Pichai: CEOs offer help to COVID-hit India
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
04:35
Kejriwal urges people not to queue up outside vaccination centres
04:28
Ground report from Oxygen Express as it leaves Lucknow for Bokaro
03:18
COVID-19: Residents turn clubhouse into COVID facility in Bengaluru
02:44
US to dispatch Covishield; Will Harsh Vardhan resign, asks Chidambaram
03:05
WHO astonished over COVID surge, says it's a 'fragile situation globally'
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
As people were forced to remain indoors for most of the year due to the lockdowns, household savings rose to 22.5 per cent of GDP from 19.8 per cent in 2019.
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
