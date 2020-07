As per the latest report by property consultants ANAROCK, around 12,740 housing units were sold in Q2, 2020 against 68,600 units in Q2, 2019. on q-o-q basis. Sales dropped by 72 per cent from 45,200 units in Q1 2020. Housing sales and new launches have dipped to a record low across India's top 7 cities in Q2, 2020.



Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava

