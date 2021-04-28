Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges

Businesstoday
COVID-19 second wave can delay Air India divestment: DIPAM Secretary
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 80 lakh registrations on CoWin portal in 3 hours
From a Reliance executive to Jain monk: Journey of Prakash Shah
SEBI slaps Rs 1 cr penalty on Aptech for violating insider trading rules
COVID-19: Switzerland to send oxygen concentrators, ventilators, other medical supplies to India
CORPORATE
Paytm places order to make 21,000 oxygen concentrators available from May
Jio Platforms, Byju's make it to TIME Magazine's first-ever list of 100 most influential firms
Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Assam waste maximum Covid-19 vaccines: Govt data
Microsoft's quarterly sales grow on cloud business, shares fall slightly
Info Edge to sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in Zomato IPO
MARKETS
Britannia Industries share falls 2% post Q4 earnings
Delta Corp share slips 3% after Goa announces coronavirus lockdown
Axis Bank share price soars post Q4 results
Bajaj Finance share rises 6% post Q4 earnings
Sensex closes 789 points higher; Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv top gainers
MONEY
14% return in a year: P2P lending catches investors' eyes
Ask Money Today: What happens to funds in inactive bank account?
COVID care at home? Don't worry! Your insurance will cover it
MF industry adds 81 lakh investors in FY21, experts hopeful of growth in FY22
Network hospitals can't deny cashless claims to COVID-19 patients: IRDA
INDUSTRY
Boeing registers $537 million loss in Q1, less than last year
Maruti to shut Haryana, Gujarat plants to make oxygen available for medical needs
Hero MotoCorp announces price list of Harley Davidson 2021 models in India
Bank holidays in May 2021: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in May; check complete list
It's raining jobs in IT! Skilled techies take home big bucks
TECH
Tecno launches Spark 7 Pro with Helio G80 SoC, 5000mAh battery
FluBot malware asks Android users to track package delivery using link, then steals bank details
iPhone 13 Pro launch soon: Specs, features, release date, India price, and everything we know so far
Mi 11X review in five points: Is this Xiaomi phone as good as OnePlus 9R?
Sony sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March as people still wait to get their hands on one
OPINION
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
PHOTOS
From Reliance to JSW: Indian companies help fill the oxygen supply gap
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's advice on fighting COVID-19
VIDEOS
Political parties defy COVID norms in Telangana amid surge
How this Mumbai-based businessman is helping COVID patients
Fake oxygen concentrators being sold as oxygen demand spirals
Delhi to get 44 oxygen plants; Apple to donate to COVID support
Charter flights in demand as rich Indians flee COVID
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Real estate units sold in NCR increased by 28% in January-March 2021 on YoY basis.
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
AUMs of Indian Mutual Fund industry decreases 0.5% m-o-m
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Tecno launches Spark 7 Pro with Helio G80 SoC, 5000mAh battery
iPhone 13 Pro launch soon: Specs, features, release date, India price, and everything we know so far
FluBot malware asks Android users to track package delivery using link, then steals bank details
Mi 11X review in five points: Is this Xiaomi phone as good as OnePlus 9R?
Sony sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March as people still wait to get their hands on one
