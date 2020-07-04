How normal monsoon has given a booster shot to Kharif crops

Businesstoday
Strategic affairs experts hail Modi's visit to Ladakh; say his message to China 'clear'
Tamil Nadu to ease curbs in Chennai from Monday, Madurai to remain under lockdown
I-T Dept amends tax challan to include foreign e-commerce firms for equalisation levy
Army calls criticism of PM's visit to Leh medical facility 'malicious and unsubstantiated'
Coronavirus impact: Kolkata bans flights from Delhi, Mumbai, 4 other cities till July 19
JPMorgan drops terms 'master', 'slave' from internal technology code
OYO to make every employee a shareholder; offers 'deeply discounted ESOPs'
UK India Business Council appoints Jayant Krishna as Group CEO
Domestic airlines may need $3.5 billion funding: CAPA
Govt to levy 1% interest on late payment on government e-marketplace
Indian Overseas Bank share slips 19% in five sessions on profit booking
Gold outperforms Sensex; spikes 672% in 15 years
Affle (India) share hits 5% upper circuit on buying stake in Singapore firm
Muthoot Finance share price gains 4% as board to consider stock split on July 18
Sensex reclaims 36K mark, Nifty above 10,600; Sun Pharma, Cipla top gainers
BT Insight: Quant funds outperform benchmark; should you invest?
Stamp duty to cut returns on liquid funds; should you switch to short-term FDs?
Globally funds are moving back to riskier assets: Swati Kulkarni of UTI MF
BT Insight: Gold prices at record high of Rs 48,980; should you buy, hold or exit?
Now get instant loan against MF units from ICICI Bank
Cognizant lays off thousands of benched staff in India, union mulls legal action
Bajaj Auto unions demand shutdown after 250 workers contract COVID-19
Bankers claim COVID-19 caused huge 'demand destruction' overseas
ICMR defends fast-tracking Covaxin trials after backlash over August 15 deadline
Coal India, NLC India JV to invest Rs 12,000 crore in 3,000 MW solar power assets
India can make TikTok-like apps, building business model more difficult: Nandan Nilekani
PM Modi challenges start-ups, tech firms to develop Atma Nirbhar app ecosystem
WhatsApp launches 'It's Between You' brand campaign in India
TikTok distances from Beijing in response to India app ban
What are periscope cameras and why do they matter on your smartphone?
Rebooting Economy I: Why stock market is booming when COVID-19-hit economy sinks
Unravelling GDP growth II: Why GDP measures output, not people's well-being
Unravelling GDP growth I: More growth is producing more inequality and misery
Our target was to beat the Nifty by 6 to 8%, right now we are beating it by about 25%: Nikhil Kamath
Delhi gets first plasma bank for COVID-19 treatment
Fertiliser imports spike 16.6%, sales grow 22%; urea top constituent
PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid rising India-China tension
Snapshot of Union Government account: April- May 2020
Missing TikTok? Here are some similar apps you can use
12:09
Nandan Nilekani: India can be an alternative manufacturing site
11:31
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on expectations from a post-COVID world
04:43
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash
26:36
PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh, commends bravery
09:44
PM Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
May 31, 2020
May 17, 2020
How normal monsoon has given a booster shot to Kharif crops
Area sown under kharif crops has more than doubled, compared to the corresponding period last year, owing to a good monsoon this year
Story: Niti Kiran, Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
Fertiliser imports spike 16.6%, sales grow 22%; urea top constituent
Snapshot of Union Government account: April- May 2020
Housing sales drop 81%, new launches by 98%, in April - June, 2020
How demand for power dipped as lockdown was extended
At $51 bn, India became 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019
How vehicle registrations declined sharply in May 2020 due to the pandemic
Coal output marginally up in May but continues to fall every year
Wholesale Price Index in May 2020, slipped into deflation for the first time in 4 years
COVID-19: Visva Bharati University cancels written exams for final year semester students
Cognizant lays off thousands of benched staff in India, union mulls legal action
PM Modi challenges start-ups, tech firms to develop Atma Nirbhar app ecosystem
Bajaj Auto unions demand shutdown after 250 workers contract COVID-19
Bankers claim COVID-19 caused huge 'demand destruction' overseas
India can make TikTok-like apps, building business model more difficult: Nandan Nilekani
PM Modi challenges start-ups, tech firms to develop Atma Nirbhar app ecosystem
WhatsApp launches 'It's Between You' brand campaign in India
What are periscope cameras and why do they matter on your smartphone?
TikTok distances from Beijing in response to India app ban
