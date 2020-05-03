How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Coronavirus India Live Updates: 6 states past 1,000-mark; Maharashtra tops the list with 3,323 COVID-19 cases
PM CARES Fund: Cabinet Secy Gauba starts fund collection drive in ministries, PSUs
Coronavirus fallout: Retiree-investors, pensioners hit as RBI bans dividend payment by banks
Provide food to every needy person in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Provide food to every needy person in UP: Yogi Adityanath
CORPORATE
Coronavirus: P&G sees biggest US sales in decades amid pandemic
COVID-19: Order cancellations, payment delays to cost Indian apparel exporters shipments worth $3 billion
Lockdown impact: Indian crude basket trips below $20 per barrel; import bill to go to record low
Local sanitiser brands flood market after lockdown; HUL, Reckitt Benckiser lose market share
Coronavirus crisis: Oil prices at 18-year low on demand concerns amid global shutdowns
MARKETS
Banking stocks zoom as RBI opens liquidity tap for NBFCs, MFIs; eases NPA norms
Sensex gains 986 points as RBI unveils steps to fight Covid-19 crisis, financials rally
Asian stocks surge on better than expected Chinese data; crude sinks below $19 per barrel
Reliance Industries share climbs 5% on raising Rs 8,500 crore through NCDs
Oberoi Realty stock hits upper circuit of 20% on repayment of NCDs
MONEY
Coronavirus crisis: Don't panic! Use these cheap loans, other options to tide over pay cuts, job loss
Health insurance to cost up to 25% more, cover more diseases
Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - a cheaper alternative to invest in US stocks
Is this the best time to invest in Index Funds?
Coronavirus impact: Should you pay your EMIs or not?
INDUSTRY
Coronavirus: Two-fifth of global air passenger traffic to be wiped out in 2020
Lockdown Impact: Indian fuel consumption drop 60% in April
Senior citizens can avail doorstep banking facility during coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: How Airtel is helping migrants access food, shelter via SMSes
Discoms to suffer Rs 30,000 cr revenue hit due to coronavirus lockdown: CII
TECH
iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked schematics show thinner bezels, LiDAR sensor, and more
Oppo A92s listed on company site in China, pricing and specs revealed
Planning to buy iPhone SE 2020? Also give a thought to these under Rs 40,000 Android phones
Coronavirus: Now free security solutions to protect against cyber threats
Good news for book lovers! Penguin launches exclusive e-books on Amazon Kindle
OPINION
Coronavirus impact: Can't fulfill your contractual obligations? May the Force Majeure be with you
Coronavirus outbreak: IBC suspension! Creditors to take financial blow, but breather for many businesses
Coronavirus outbreak is a blessing in disguise for testing kits, medical devices industry; here's how
Coronavirus lockdown: How to keep 130 million migrant workers afloat during COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus outbreak: Relaxed IBC timelines may be a face-saver for Indian corporates
PHOTOS
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
If the world wasn't in lockdown, corona could infect billions
The rate at which coronavirus spread across the world
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments
Coronavirus outbreak: Know the myths and the facts
VIDEOS
05:19
RBI's key announcements for NBFCs and MSMEs amid pandemic
35:50
RBI reduces reverse repo, announces measures to boost liquidity
03:00
Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon
03:09
HR heads discuss cost-saving benefits of working from home
03:07
Bezos adds $24 bn to his wealth; Gopinath on global economic loss
MAGAZINE
May 3, 2020
April 19, 2020
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
March 8, 2020
As COVID-19 spreads across the globe becoming the worst crisis after World War II, consumers have changed their buying patterns. The pandemic has had a strong impact on FMCG and retail sectors.
more
If the world wasn't in lockdown, corona could infect billions
The rate at which coronavirus spread across the world
Why women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
Covid-19 Impact: India's GDP for 2020-21 could slump to 2-3%
Coronavirus outbreak: Who have made highest donations?
How long can coronavirus survive on surfaces?
Coronavirus pandemic: Making countries poorer by billions
Coronavirus' impact on India's imports from China
