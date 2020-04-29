How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits - Photos-1
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits

Overall digital payment transactions have dropped 30% during the 30 day lockdown during March 24 - April 23 as per data compiled from transactions carried out on Razorpay platform.
