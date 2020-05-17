Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
PM Modi Speech Highlights: Lockdown 4.0, Rs 20 lakh crore package and more
Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be imposed with all-new guidelines, measures: PM Modi
Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: PM Modi announces economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore; 10% of GDP
Coronavirus outbreak: India produces 2 lakh PPE kits, 2 lakh N-95 masks daily, says PM Modi
Coronavirus economic stimulus nos of US, UK are exaggerated: CEA
CORPORATE
Hero MotoCorp's Splendor sprints ahead of Honda Activa in FY20
RIL rights issue: Stock price up 78% since March lows; should you subscribe?
Coronavirus impact: Cognizant defers joining dates of campus recruits
Coronavirus crisis: Auto players must adopt innovation to succeed, says Ratan Tata
Coronavirus impact: Honda refrains from posting outlook as operating profits tumble
MARKETS
Vedanta share closes 12% higher, top gainer on Nifty
Sensex ends 190 points lower, Nifty at 9,196 amid mixed global cues
Piramal Enterprises share price tumbles 10% on weak Q4 earnings
Why Reliance Industries shares fell 6% in intraday trade
Goldman Sachs sees 29% downside in Asian Paints, share falls over 3%
MONEY
Coronavirus lockdown: Cash crunch? Don't sell your mutual funds, take a loan against it!
BT Insight: 8 money lessons from coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus impact: Equity MF inflows plunge 47% in April as investors turn cautious
5 takeaways for Indian investors from Warren Buffett's Berkshire AGM
Coronavirus lockdown: How banks are focussing on 'contactless financing' to help borrowers
INDUSTRY
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati gets engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj
Coronavirus impact: Factory output contracts by record 16.7% in March
Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm tonight; what to expect
TECH
Apple Logic Pro X gets big update that brings several enhancements, new design
Poco F2 Pro launched: Key specs, top features, price, sale details and everything else you need to know
Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phones launched, start at $24
Poco F2 Pro launched: Snapdragon 865, quad-cameras still at flagship killer prices
Lenovo launches Duet Chromebook with MediaTek chipset, starts at $279
OPINION
WhatsApp leak case: How SEBI's extensive probe may yield very little; here's why
Franklin Templeton crisis: SEBI needs to take investors' interest seriously
Coronavirus crisis: Force Majeure or frustration of contracts? what it means for courts and businesses
Coronavirus impact: What Indian companies need to do to survive in a post COVID-19 world
Coronavirus outbreak: 3 inevitable changes COVID-19 pandemic will bring about in the world order
PHOTOS
Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020
PM Modi's discussion with state CMs about gradual lifting of lockdown
How India's FMCG growth slowed in the first quarter of 2020
India's workforce at risk amid a lockdown
Core industries contract fastest in 8 years, in March 2020
VIDEOS
03:54
Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to ensure safe workplaces
03:00
Kejriwal on opening up Delhi; Twitter's rule for COVID-19 tweets
02:34
Coronavirus: Why employees are stressed about returning to office
01:59
Coronavirus: Indian Railways starts 15 passenger trains with new rules
03:30
Jio starts annual Work-From-Home plan; Wuhan sees more infections
MAGAZINE
May 17, 2020
May 3, 2020
April 19, 2020
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020
The Naukri JobSpeak Index has been continuously declining since February this year, on a year-on-year basis, but the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic sharply impacted the hiring activity in the month of April.
By Niti Kiran
more
How India's FMCG growth slowed in the first quarter of 2020
India's workforce at risk amid a lockdown
Core industries contract fastest in 8 years, in March 2020
How travel ban due to COVID-19 has impacted finances of Railways
How lockdown has impacted revenue of government
Coronavirus sends M-Cap of top 50 companies plummeting
Companies that make India third-largest solar market in the world
The Impact of nationwide lockdown on digital payments in India
