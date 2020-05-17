Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020 - Photos-1
Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020

The Naukri JobSpeak Index has been continuously declining since February this year, on a year-on-year basis, but the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic sharply impacted the hiring activity in the month of April.

By Niti Kiran

