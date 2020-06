YTD: April 1, 2020 - June 20, 2020





Coal-based generation came down by 24 per cent YoY. Coal stocks remained high. Conventional generation decreased 18.2 per cent YoY in May '20. This is a reflection of lower demand from industrial and commercial consumers, given the extension of the nationwide lockdown, implemented in the wake of COVID-19.Story: Shivani SharmaDesign: Mohsin Shaikh