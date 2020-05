In the first quarter of 2020, India's FMCG industry grew at 6.3 per cent (across Traditional trade, Modern Trade and E-Commerce) down from 7 per cent in the previous quarter, indicating continued growth slowdown and longer than expected recovery time for the industry. This growth was significantly impacted in March'20 with the initial effect of COVID-19 bringing growth down to 4 per cent. This led to a slowing down of overall growth for the quarter.



Shivani Sharma

