How lockdown has impacted revenue of government

The central government estimated a 10 per cent growth in the country's nominal GDP in 2020-21, and more than half of the states estimate their nominal GDP growth rate in the range of 8 per cent - 13 per cent. Due to the unforeseen impact of the lockdown on the economy, the 2020-21 GDP growth rates are expected to be lower than these estimates. As a result, the tax revenue that the central and state governments will be able to generate are expected to be much lower than the budgeted estimates, during the period of lockdown.

