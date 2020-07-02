Businesstoday
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
Housing sales-to-supply ratio rises to 1.36 amid limited launches in top 7 cities
France's LVMH faces uphill battle in walking away from $16 billion Tiffany deal
MARKETS
CAMS raises Rs 667 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Sensex, Nifty close lower for second session; Maruti, Kotak Bank, HUL top losers
TVS Motor share rises over 2% on distribution deal with Colombian firm
Sterling and Wilson Solar share price rises over 6% after firm wins Rs 462-crore solar project
Essel Propack share closes 8% lower as Blackstone to sell stake worth $251 million
MONEY
BT Insight: Should you wait for FD rates to go up or lock in your money now?
Sebi asks MF houses to establish policy on trade execution, allocation
BT Buzz: Are home loans with shorter reset under MCLR beneficial for you?
20% fewer death claims under life insurance, despite COVID-19
SBI revises fixed deposit rates; check out latest changes
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to begin final phase of trial from Monday
Parliament session may be cut short as coronavirus cases among MPs rise
TECH
OPINION
Migrant crisis: Can rural India handle and support its itinerant returnees?
Rebooting Economy XXVIII: Is India poised for agriculture-led economic turnaround?
Anti-abuse provisions: A curse in disguise for businesses navigating the nebula of Indian taxation system
Rebooting Economy XXVII: Fiscal mismanagement threatens India's economic recovery
Rebooting Economy XXVI: Derailment of economy is not 'Act of God', it is 'Art of Misdirection'
PHOTOS
Looking for a job amid pandemic? Tips to help you in the search
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
World's longest highway tunnel above 10k feet, ready after 10 years
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
On Narendra Modi's birthday, some inspirational quotes from PM Modi
VIDEOS
02:51
Bill Gates on climate change; TikTok headed for a ban in US
03:07
Onion price rise: Why the central govt banned export of onion
16:45
COVID vaccine may be available in India by Nov: Russian fund CEO
03:17
Rel Retail to offload up to 15-20% stake; World Bank on economic recovery
02:47
India warns China for alleged snooping over 10,000 Indians
MAGAZINE
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
Among top four Indian FMCG companies, only HUL has posted a growth of 4.4 per cent in June quarter while other three registered negative growth on a YoY basis.
BT NEWSFLICKS
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove fake khadi products: KVIC
Rajya Sabha passes amendment in IBC
Saving a business more important than recovery: FM Sitharaman tells Rajya Sabha
COVID-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to begin final phase of trial from Monday
No decision on selling only 'Made in India' products in military canteens: Govt
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max could come with 6GB RAM
TikTok unhappy with Trump's decision to ban app from Sunday
OnePlus 8T could arrive on October 14: Expected specifications and more
'Resolutely opposed' to US ban on WeChat, TikTok: China commerce ministry
Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders to begin in India from September 22
