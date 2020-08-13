IIP contracts 16.6% in June despite resumption of industrial activity

Many industrial establishments had not operated since March-end due to the nationwide lockdown and other COVID-19 preventive measures taken by the government. This had an overall impact on the items produced during the lockdown period. However, conditional relaxations in industrial activity led to some pick-up, resulting in slowing of contraction to 16% Y-o-Y compared to April and May. The index for June stands at 107.8 compared to 53.6 and 89.5 for April and May, respectively.





Story: Manoj Sharma

Design: Mohsin Shaikh

