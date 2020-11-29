IIP growth turns positive in September, rises 0.2% - Photos-1
Business Today
IIP growth turns positive in September, rises 0.2%

The index of industrial production (IIP) rose by 0.2 per cent in September 2020 compared to its year-ago level. This was the first month since the lockdown when the index reported a year-on-year growth.

Shivani Sharma, Mohsin Shaikh

