Bhubaneswar was the most affordable city, according to RBI's Quarterly Residential Asset Price Monitoring Survey (RAPMS). Bhubaneswar's house price to income (HPTI) ratio reached a level of 54.3 as of March 2019. In 2015 the HPTI ratio of Bhubaneswar was at 47.2 indicating a drop of 15 per cent in housing affordability.





