India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Bill and Melinda Gates agree to divide over $130 billion of assets
Goldman Sachs downgrades India's growth forecast for FY22 To 11.1%
COVID-19: Delhi HC asks police to look into instances of politicians procuring, distributing Remdesivir
COVID-19 foreign aid to India: Questions rise on transparency
Over 48 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered to states, UTs in 3 days: Health Ministry
CORPORATE
Infosys plans to hire 1,000 workers in UK over next 3 years
Apple hires AI scientist Samy Bengio who left Google after colleagues' firings
COVID-19 impact: Swiggy moves to 4-day flexible work week for employees
Adar Poonawalla's Serum Institute to invest 240 mn pounds to expand vaccine business in UK
Bajaj Allianz FY21 net profit grows 33% to Rs 1,330 crore
MARKETS
Varun Beverages share rises over 5% on strong Q1 earnings
Titan Company share falls for fourth session post Q4 earnings
SBI Life share hits 52-week high on 24% growth in new business premium
Tata Chemicals share slips over 7% on weak Q4 earnings
Stocks in news: IDBI Bank, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, ICICI Bank and more
MONEY
Franklin Templeton beneficiaries to receive Rs 2,489 cr in next tranche this week
SEBI circular on salary of key MF executives: What are the key issues?
How to claim Rs 2 lakh govt insurance against unfortunate Covid death
14% return in a year: P2P lending catches investors' eyes
Ask Money Today: What happens to funds in inactive bank account?
INDUSTRY
Infosys plans to hire 1,000 workers in UK over next 3 years
Assured India no safety concerns with COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer
RBI fines ICICI Bank Rs 3 crore for regulatory violations
Honda sales slump 31% to 2,83,045 units in April
Maintain business resilience, manage risks wisely: RBI Guv tells NBFCs
TECH
Infinix may soon launch Note 10 Pro in coming weeks, new poster reveals
Xiaomi to launch first Redmi Watch in India alongside Redmi Note 10S on May 13
Vodafone Idea users with iPhones running iOS 14.5 receive Wi-Fi calling support
Micromax IN Note 1 price in India hiked, is it still value for money?
Your old phone number can be used to gain access to your private information
OPINION
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
PHOTOS
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Shut down India for a few weeks, says Dr Fauci, US's Chief Medical Adviser
10 books you may read by Indian authors to beat COVID stress
Early results show companies turning around
Russia's Sputnik V to arrive in India: All you need to know about the vaccine
VIDEOS
04:44
How to make ARCs more effective to manage post-Covid NPAs
02:32
Pfizer to send COVID drugs worth $70 mn to India
03:08
Ola eyes global market; Scientists couldn't predict nature of 2nd wave
03:50
Google saves over $1 bn a year; AstraZeneca vaccine sales touch $275 mn
04:35
Kejriwal urges people not to queue up outside vaccination centres
MAGAZINE
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Indian firms raised $9.23 billion through external commercial borrowings in March'21. It registered a year-on-year increase of a little over 24 per cent after a gap of two months
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Early results show companies turning around
Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic
Traffic handled at ports drops to a 3-year low in FY21
Housing segment ends FY21 on a high note as demand surges
Analysts lower India's GDP projections for FY22
Processed food exports grow 26.5% in Apr 2020-Feb 2021
Railway freight traffic increased by 26.6 % in Mar 2021
Agri exports up 18.5% in Apr 20-Feb 21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Bill and Melinda Gates agree to divide over $130 billion of assets
Infosys plans to hire 1,000 workers in UK over next 3 years
Varun Beverages share rises over 5% on strong Q1 earnings
Apple hires AI scientist Samy Bengio who left Google after colleagues' firings
Goldman Sachs downgrades India's growth forecast for FY22 To 11.1%
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Infinix may soon launch Note 10 Pro in coming weeks, new poster reveals
Vodafone Idea users with iPhones running iOS 14.5 receive Wi-Fi calling support
Xiaomi to launch first Redmi Watch in India alongside Redmi Note 10S on May 13
Micromax IN Note 1 price in India hiked, is it still value for money?
Your old phone number can be used to gain access to your private information
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE