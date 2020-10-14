India is ranked 94th in the Global Hunger Index 2020 - Photos-1
India is ranked 94th in the Global Hunger Index 2020

India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index 2020. In the Global Hunger Index 2019, it was ranked at 102 out of 117 countries.
