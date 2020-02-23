India ranks 104th in per capita electricity consumption - Photos-1
India ranks 104th in per capita electricity consumption

Iceland

Iceland ranks on the number one spot when it comes to per capita power consumption. As per the data from International Energy Agency (IEA), Iceland consumed 54.4 MWH/capita in the year 2017. This high rate of electricity consumption per person in Iceland can be attributed to two factors: low price of electricity in Iceland and the prevalence of heavy industry.
To put it into perspective, an Icelander used 54.4 times more electricity than an Indian and 11.8 times more than an average Chinese. Iceland also produces 100% of its electricity from renewable sources as the country has abundance of geothermal and hydropower.

