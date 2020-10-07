India records above normal rainfall in 2020 - Photos-1
India records above normal rainfall in 2020

All India monsoon seasonal rainfall during 1 June to 30 September 2020 has been 95.8 cm against the long period average of 88 cm based on data of 1961-2010. 

Long Period Average (LPA): Average rainfall during a 50-year period.
