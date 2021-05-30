India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
PFRDA assets under management cross Rs 6 lakh cr: FinMin
More than 60 SMEs likely to tap market in one year: BSE
Samsung imports 1 million low dead space syringes for India's COVID vaccination drive
WhatsApp vs Government: The Privacy Wall
Exclusive: GST Council likely to announce amnesty on delayed returns
CORPORATE
Amazon senior exec Andy Jassy to take over reigns as CEO on July 5
Amazon to buy popular MGM studio for $8.45 billion as online streaming war ramps up
BPCL profit rises 7-fold to Rs 19,041.67 crore in FY21; board recommends Rs 58 per share dividend
Berger Paints Q4 profit more than doubles to Rs 209 cr
Xiaomi's Q1 revenue soars 55% to $12 bn
MARKETS
This Tata Group stock zoomed 280% in 12 months, did you miss the rally?
Sensex closes 380 points higher, Nifty scales 15,300; IT stocks lead gains
VIP Industries share tanks 4% post Q4 earnings
Thermax share gains 8% on three-fold rise in Q4 net profit
MONEY
Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh
Ask Money Today: Received donations from friends and family; will it be taxable?
Small cap mutual funds gave up to 220% returns in 1 year! Should you invest?
Dependents of Covid-19 victims can claim Rs 7 lakh insurance from EPFO
COVID-specific policies see less than 50% claims settlement
INDUSTRY
Amid muted credit growth, COVID, big banks find their niche in corporate banking
Not happy with your new ride, return it within first month: Kia launches unique scheme for this car
Electric 3-wheelers likely to account for 30% of new sales by 2025: ICRA
HDFC Bank introduces Mobile ATM in Bengaluru to assist customers amid COVID-19 curbs
Bharat Biotech expects WHO nod for Covaxin in Sept quarter
TECH
Microsoft to announce the next generation of Windows very soon
These imagined renders show how MacBook Pro M1X may look like, launch possible at WWDC in June
Realme X7 Max 5G launch next week: Specs, features, India price and everything we know so far
Bitcoin and other crypto mining banned in Iran because its high power use makes it dirty money
Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a higher DXOMark rating than iPhone SE, iPhone XR
OPINION
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
PHOTOS
Future of FB, Twitter in India uncertain? Here is what we know so far
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Cyclone Yaas: How the country is getting ready for another cyclonic storm
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
COVID-19: Countries that have reopened borders partially or completely
VIDEOS
05:19
Govt infringing on privacy by forcing new IT laws: WhatsApp to Delhi HC
03:19
Severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' makes landfall in Odisha at a speed of 130 kmph
02:49
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast amid a COVID surge in the state
02:15
WhatsApp sues Indian govt; Moderna on COVID vaccine launch in India
04:10
NDRF teams prepare for Cyclone Yaas as storm intensifies
MAGAZINE
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
India has attracted highest ever total FDI inflow of US$ 81.72 billion during the financial year 2020-21 and it is 10% higher as compared to the last financial year 2019-20 (US$ 74.39 billion).
BT NEWSFLICKS
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
India's merchandise exports drop 11% month-on-month in April
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Auto sector recovery stalls; PV sales decline 10% in April
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
