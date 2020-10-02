India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21

Businesstoday
India's current account posted a historic high surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21 after a small surplus of $0.6 billion in the preceding quarter.
Story
: Niti Kiran
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
