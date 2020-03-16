India replaces Saudi Arabia in military spending in 2019

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Raghuram Rajan on economy; Rs 65,000 cr needed to help poor, says former RBI chief
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: COVID-19 tally reaches 2,438; 3 more people dead
Coronavirus impact: Nearly 50% of global workforce at risk of losing jobs, says ILO
Breaking News Live: Rishi Kapoor death; he was a powerhouse Of talent, says PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi 'dismayed' as White House unfollows PM Modi, President on Twitter
CORPORATE
NRI oil tycoon Joy Arakkal commits suicide in Dubai
GSK plans to sell Rs 28,000 crore stake in Hindustan Unilever: report
Coronavirus impact: Oyo to offload loss-making hotels around the world
Appointment shopping, online selling to become new retail norms post coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown: Work from home boosted employee productivity in customer service, finance segments, says Deloitte survey
MARKETS
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee surges 63 paise to 75.03 per dollar amid fresh fund inflows
Reliance Industries share price gains over 3% ahead of Q4 earnings
Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 980 points, Nifty above 9,820, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra rise ahead of results
Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Indian Bank, Indiabulls Housing and more
Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal to allow factories, buses, taxis in green zones from May 4
MONEY
EMI moratorium still troubling you? These two start-ups can help you out
BT Insight: Where 6 Franklin Templeton funds got stuck; recovery tougher
Will RBI's Rs 50,000 crore boost for mutual funds allay investors' fears?
Coronavirus outbreak propels pharma funds forward; should you invest?
Franklin Templeton Debt Fund crisis: When and how much money will investors get back
INDUSTRY
Coronavirus impact: Nearly 50% of global workforce at risk of losing jobs, says ILO
Over half of Motherson Sumi facilities resume operations
Biocon developing vaccine, antibody cure and repurposed drugs against COVID-19
Coronavirus fallout: Boeing plans job cuts, lower production as industry suffers
RBI's Rs 50,000 crore liquidity boost for mutual fund may struggle to be effective, says Fitch
TECH
Nokia 220 4G feature phone arrives in China: Price, specifications
Aarogya Setu app to be pre-installed on smartphones soon
Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
Google Pixel 4a tipped to launch next month, to go on sale starting May 22
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 and more to be launched today: How to watch live
OPINION
If trials are successful, Serum Institute to sell coronavirus vaccines for Rs 1,000, says CEO Adar Poonawalla
4 things that may shape deal-making in post-COVID-19 world
Coronavirus outbreak: Credit flow to MSMEs needs to grow 20% from 2% to address growing unemployment
Fighting COVID-19 with facts not fear: How India can get back to work after coronavirus lockdown
Oil price crash gains twice of $23 billion Nirmala fiscal stimulus; spend wisely
PHOTOS
India replaces Saudi Arabia in military spending in 2019
Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
VIDEOS
01:00
Coronavirus: How Maruti is keeping its employees safe
01:33
Global tourism bleeds as coronavirus pandemic spreads
02:31
Coronavirus update: Why India has to return Chinese rapid test kits
03:15
Google's revenue goes up by 13%; Mahindra on lockdown exit strategy
01:45
Partial relaxation of lockdown in Delhi: These services are restored
MAGAZINE
May 17, 2020
May 3, 2020
April 19, 2020
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India replaces Saudi Arabia in military spending in 2019
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Global military expenditure is estimated to have been $1,917 billion in 2019, the highest level since 1988. The total was 3.6 per cent higher in real terms than in 2018 and 7.2 per cent higher than in 2010.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India
As covid-19 spreads, shoppers forced to change purchase behaviour
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Rishi Kapoor death: Actor was working on film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla
Rishi Kapoor death: 'He will be greatly missed', mourn Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee surges 63 paise to 75.03 per dollar amid fresh fund inflows
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Raghuram Rajan on economy; Rs 65,000 cr needed to help poor, says former RBI chief
Rishi Kapoor death: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth mourn demise of legendary actor
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Nokia 220 4G feature phone arrives in China: Price, specifications
Google Pixel 4a tipped to launch next month, to go on sale starting May 22
Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
Aarogya Setu app to be pre-installed on smartphones soon
Vodafone prepaid plans with a validity of 28 days: Check them out
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE