India replaces Saudi Arabia in military spending in 2019 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

India replaces Saudi Arabia in military spending in 2019

Global military expenditure is estimated to have been $1,917 billion in 2019, the highest level since 1988. The total was 3.6 per cent higher in real terms than in 2018 and 7.2 per cent higher than in 2010.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits
How coronavirus changed India's digital spending habits
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
COVID-19 shock reveals the debt developing countries are reeling under
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India
How lockdown due to coronavirus has changed TV consumption in India
As covid-19 spreads, shoppers forced to change purchase behaviour
As covid-19 spreads, shoppers forced to change purchase behaviour
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
Coronavirus pandemic leaves private healthcare sector in financial distress
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world
How consumers changed shopping behaviour as COVID-19 swept the world