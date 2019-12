India's mobile market, which is currently the second biggest in the world after China, is set to reach Rs 25,280 core by 2023. The industry has a lot of competition in terms of features offered by the manufacturers and the prices at which these products are offered. The industry is currently led by Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi followed by South Korean major Samsung. Apart from Samsung, four out of the top five positions in Indian smartphone industry are held by Chinese firms.





