India witnesses alarming growth in alcohol consumption - Photos-1
Business Today

India witnesses alarming growth in alcohol consumption

India's annual alcohol intake increased by 38 per cent between 2010 and 2017 from 4.3 to 5.9 litres per adult per year, according to a study published by the Lancet.
