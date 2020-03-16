Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21

Businesstoday
Farmers' protest: Union leaders to decide next steps; say won't compromise on core demand
India may approve Serum Institute's Covishield by next week even as UK examines data
Govt to set up Development Finance Institution in 3-4 months
SEBI compiles scheme of arrangements regulations into master circular
SEBI to hire agency for in-depth risk assessment of IT infra
Apple CEO Tim Cook refused meeting to talk about acquiring Tesla, says Elon Musk
Facebook, Google agreed to team up against antitrust probe, says draft lawsuit
Housing market in 2020: Home sales drop 47% in top 7 cities; new launches fall 46%
YES BANK teams up with Salesforce to boost retail lending, enhance customer experience
InMobi's Glance enters unicorn club after Google-led funding round
Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, PNB, LT Foods
Robinhood investors, eh? Sensex recovers day after crashing 1,400 points
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 3.85 times on day 2, retail portion booked 7.2 times
Why IT stocks outperformed in volatile market today
Sensex ends 452 points higher, Nifty at 13,466; IT stocks shine
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
How to get Rs 1 lakh tax deduction beyond section 80-C
Indian MF industry earns 'top grade' in data disclosures globally
New Wage Code: How your salary structure will change
JP Morgan demands loan repayment worth Rs 268 crore from Mahindra's SsangYong
Delhi airport aims to start COVID-19 vaccine distribution in January
Jio 5G launch in 2021 or not, India late in global race
Oil prices plunge as new mutant coronavirus strain revives demand fears
Air India offers free rescheduling of tickets for UK, Oman, Saudi Arabia
Facebook to add more user security features in 2021
Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple, Tim Cook refused to meet
iQOO 7 tipped to get support for 120Hz ultra-fast charging tech, camera specs also leaked
WhatsApp to soon get multi-device support, enhanced group callingand other features
OnePlus Watch confirmed for early 2021 launch by company's CEO
Future of IT: 4 tech trends define new normal in 2021
Stock markets at record peak: Is it time to hold or fold?
New wage code: Why govt's new compensation rules are a hasty composition
Indian mobility post COVID-19: Two likely scenarios that will play out for India
How will COVID-19 shape urban mobility in India?
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Heavy snowfall hits Japan; vehicles stuck, services disrupted
New strain of coronavirus: All you need to know
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
The highest earning Bollywood flicks of 2020
02:21
Srinagar's Dal lake gets first floating ambulance service for residents
03:02
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to land in India next week
03:25
Mutation-beating vaccine possible in six weeks: Pfizer-BioNTech
02:23
iPhone 12 emerges as world's best-selling 5G device; UK flights suspended
01:21
Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine on live television
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Total overseas investment made by Indian companies amounted to $12.25 billion in the first 8 months of FY21.
SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Has govt schemes benefitted Covid-19 hit real estate sector?
Railways' freight traffic returns to pre-COVID level; 110 mn tonnes transported
Oil demand declines 3.5% in November
First year premium of life insurers fall 26.9% in November
Two-wheeler sales jump upto 35%, return to pre-COVID level
WPI inflation at nine-month high, stands at 1.55% in Nov
Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6%
