Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Haryana Cabinet nod to Delhi-Panipat rapid transport system
Gautam Gambhir to launch 'Jan Rasoi' to serve lunch at Re 1 in East Delhi
'When will India's turn come', asks Rahul Gandhi; slams govt for not starting COVID-19 vaccine drive
PM Modi to release next PM-KISAN instalment on Dec 25 via video link
Passengers from UK rigorously traced, tested for COVID-19 symptoms: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
CORPORATE
Amazon Inc. up against fresh union trouble in 2021
IndiGo hopes to turn around by end of 2021, may rehire: CEO Ronojoy Dutta
ED arrests three promoters of Agri Gold Group in connection to Rs 6,380 Ponzi scam
Infosys, Wipro win multi-billion dollar deals with German firms
India loses tax arbitration case against Cairn; told to pay Rs 8,000 cr
MARKETS
Ramco Systems share price hits fresh 52-week high after firm inks multi-million dollar deal
Wonderla Holidays share rises 8% as Bangalore theme park to remain open during festive period
Sensex rises 437 points, Nifty closes at 13,601; M&M, SBI, Infosys, ITC top gainers
Firstsource Solutions share rises 6% after firm buys US-based PatientMatters
Glenmark Pharma share rises 3% after four days, here's why
MONEY
Want to invest in US stocks? A little caution is good!
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
How to get Rs 1 lakh tax deduction beyond section 80-C
Indian MF industry earns 'top grade' in data disclosures globally
INDUSTRY
New COVID-19 strain: 14-day travel history, mandatory RT-PCR test; check out new SOPs for UK fliers
ICICI Bank launches 'Infinite India' platform for foreign firms; all you need to know
Honda shuts production at Noida unit; to consolidate with plant in Tapukara
Rs 40,000 core liquidity boost on the anvil for private thermal power companies
UAE Fatwa Council approves COVID-19 vaccines even with pork gelatin
TECH
Loco, Activision Blizzard to host mobile tournaments; prize pool worth Rs 35 lakh
Nokia 5.3 selling for Rs 11,999 in Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Why it is a good deal
GoPro launches The Remote alongside Hero 9 Black camera updates
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth EXCLUSIVE: We aim to acquire 15mn AIoT users, open around 500 smart stores in 2021
Telegram to start charging money from users for some features
OPINION
Future of IT: 4 tech trends define new normal in 2021
Stock markets at record peak: Is it time to hold or fold?
New wage code: Why govt's new compensation rules are a hasty composition
Indian mobility post COVID-19: Two likely scenarios that will play out for India
How will COVID-19 shape urban mobility in India?
PHOTOS
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Heavy snowfall hits Japan; vehicles stuck, services disrupted
New strain of coronavirus: All you need to know
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
The highest earning Bollywood flicks of 2020
VIDEOS
03:19
Pollution deaths in India at 1.67 mn; YES BANK teams up with Salesforce
02:21
Srinagar's Dal lake gets first floating ambulance service for residents
03:02
First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to land in India next week
03:25
Mutation-beating vaccine possible in six weeks: Pfizer-BioNTech
02:23
iPhone 12 emerges as world's best-selling 5G device; UK flights suspended
MAGAZINE
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
India is among top 10 nations in pharma spending globally. In value terms, it is one of the top 3 and growing at a fast pace due to its population size, increasing chronic diseases, and rising healthcare facilities.
SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Has govt schemes benefitted Covid-19 hit real estate sector?
Railways' freight traffic returns to pre-COVID level; 110 mn tonnes transported
Oil demand declines 3.5% in November
First year premium of life insurers fall 26.9% in November
Two-wheeler sales jump upto 35%, return to pre-COVID level
WPI inflation at nine-month high, stands at 1.55% in Nov
Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6%
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Haryana Cabinet nod to Delhi-Panipat rapid transport system
Gautam Gambhir to launch 'Jan Rasoi' to serve lunch at Re 1 in East Delhi
Loco, Activision Blizzard to host mobile tournaments; prize pool worth Rs 35 lakh
New COVID-19 strain: 14-day travel history, mandatory RT-PCR test; check out new SOPs for UK fliers
Amazon Inc. up against fresh union trouble in 2021
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Loco, Activision Blizzard to host mobile tournaments; prize pool worth Rs 35 lakh
Nokia 5.3 selling for Rs 11,999 in Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Why it is a good deal
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth EXCLUSIVE: We aim to acquire 15mn AIoT users, open around 500 smart stores in 2021
GoPro launches The Remote alongside Hero 9 Black camera updates
Telegram to start charging money from users for some features
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE