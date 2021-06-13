Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021

Indian Railways' (IR) freight traffic rose 39.1 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2021. IR carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight during the month as compared to 82,580 thousand tonnes carried in May 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds