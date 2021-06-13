Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021

Businesstoday
Making every effort to comply with new IT rules, says Twitter
Centre urges states to not share data on COVID-19 vaccine stock, storage temperature
India needs 93 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations per day to achieve herd immunity by Sept: FinMin
FSSAI urges states to enforce ban on blending of mustard oil with other cooking oils
Good news! Job hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021
Ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn charged with false testimony in diesel scandal
Indians strong in math but lag in data skills, finds Coursera study
GAIL profit falls to Rs 1,908 cr in Jan-March quarter
LG Energy applies for South Korea IPO, may raise $10-12 billion
LIC chairman MR Kumar's term extended till 2022
This Tata Group stock zoomed 13% today; here's why
Sensex tumbles 334 pts; Nifty drops below 15,650; L&T, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv top losers
This stock rose 45% in a week, do you own it?
LG Energy applies for South Korea IPO, may raise $10-12 billion
Global crypto exchanges explore ways to enter Indian market despite potential ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
Equity MFs witness inflows worth Rs 10,000 crore in May, highest since March 2020
ICICI Prudential Life announces highest-ever bonus of Rs 867 crore for policyholders
Franklin Templeton MF unitholders to get Rs 3,205 crore in fourth tranche
Sebi raises overseas investment limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
IndiGo hopes to attain pre-COVID-19 traffic by Q2 of 2022: CEO
Centre hikes local rise purchase price by 3.9% amid farmer protests
Centre buys record 418.47 lakh tonnes wheat for Rs 82,648 cr in 2021
India can save fuel worth Rs 3.11 lakh crore till 2050; here's how
Govt hikes MSP on kharif crops for 2021-22 amid farm protests
Sony aims for 'zero environment footprint' by 2025, collects 2,975 tonnes of e-waste in India
No MacBook Pro M1X at WWDC 21, so when will Apple launch it now
With iOS 15, Apple updates the Move to iOS app to lure Android users to iPhones
iQOO Z3 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 19,990, but does it beat the competition?
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to launch on June 10: Here's all you need to know
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
What does indemnity to foreign vaccines mean for India?
French President Macron gets slapped, man who slapped him arrested
Indian government caps vaccine prices for private hospitals
Vedanta to acquire Videocon; Infosys regrets tax portal glitches, says Nilekani
Can India save its investment-grade status?
Jeff Bezos to fulfil his childhood dream, will fly to space in July
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Indian Railways' (IR) freight traffic rose 39.1 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2021. IR carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight during the month as compared to 82,580 thousand tonnes carried in May 2020.
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
COVID-19: Noida Metro resumes service as over 2,300 passengers ride trains
IndiGo hopes to attain pre-COVID-19 traffic by Q2 of 2022: CEO
COVID-19: Delta variant 60% more transmissible than Alpha, says UK epidemiologist
Sony aims for 'zero environment footprint' by 2025, collects 2,975 tonnes of e-waste in India
No MacBook Pro M1X at WWDC 21, so when will Apple launch it now
With iOS 15, Apple updates the Move to iOS app to lure Android users to iPhones
iQOO Z3 5G launched at a starting price of Rs 19,990, but does it beat the competition?
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to launch on June 10: Here's all you need to know
