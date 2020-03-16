Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline

Railways freight traffic during July-August 2020 was 94.9 million tonnes compared to 95.4 million tonnes in the same period last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore