Indian stock exchanges ranked 9th globally in number of IPOs in 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Indian stock exchanges ranked 9th globally in number of IPOs in 2020

Indian stock exchanges (BSE and NSE including SMEs) ranked ninth in the world in terms of the number of IPOs in full year of 2020. There were no cross-border deals.

Shivani Sharma

Design by Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
How badly did COVID-19 impact air traffic in FY21?
How badly did COVID-19 impact air traffic in FY21?
Domestic crude oil prod falls 5.7% in 9M-FY21
Domestic crude oil prod falls 5.7% in 9M-FY21
Brokerages expect Nifty 50 Q3 earnings to gain momentum
Brokerages expect Nifty 50 Q3 earnings to gain momentum
Diesel sees decline, petrol reports demand growth in December
Diesel sees decline, petrol reports demand growth in December
Which sectors have seen recovery in jobs post-Covid?
Which sectors have seen recovery in jobs post-Covid?
Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high
Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high