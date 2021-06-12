India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021

India's coal production was 7.8 per cent higher at 46.8 million tonnes in April 2021 compared with April 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021