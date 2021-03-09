India's debt growth remains subdued in 3QFY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Patiala under night curfew amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Covaxin approved for regular emergency use; 90 lakh people receive indigenous vaccine
Ambani bomb scare: Jaish-ul-Hind Telegram channel originated in Tihar, find intel agencies
Cement sales likely to grow 13% in FY22: CRISIL
'Thank you India, PM Modi': Canadians put up billboards after receiving COVID-19 vaccines
CORPORATE
Infosys BPM, Newmont Corp extend partnership to digitise delivery models
PwC India declares special bonus for all employees
LED TVs prices set to rise from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets
Saudi Aramco's rising oil fortune to speed up Reliance O2C deal
Trader body CAIT launches vendor onboarding app ahead of e-commerce portal
MARKETS
Sebi expert group to ascertain feasibility of SPACs
Kalyan Jewellers' Rs 1,175 crore IPO offer to open on March 16; price band fixed at Rs 86-87 per share
Share Market Holiday Tomorrow: Is stock market closed on Mahashivratri? All you need to know
Sensex rises 254 points, ends higher for third session as easing bond yields boost global markets
Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors shares rise up to 2.34%, top gainers today
MONEY
SEBI's new debt investment rules to make mutual funds safer
Ask Money Today: Term plan vs home loan insurance - which one to choose?
Ask Money Today: How much wealth can I create with SIP of Rs 5,000 per month?
5.9% post-tax returns! Should you invest in Edelweiss debt index fund?
Only 458 insurance actuaries in India, need at least 1,200: IRDA Chief
INDUSTRY
Air India privatisation: Centre to invite financial bids by March-end
Adani Green Energy's Kamuthi solar plant turns water positive
Jio's broadband fastest, Vodafone India ahead in download speeds: Ookla
LPG sale rise 7.3% despite price hike, say oil companies
Denmark suspends AstraZeneca jab after blood clot reports
TECH
Google Pay to provide users much control over their data
New iPad Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
JioFiber tops India's broadband speed, Vi gave fastest mobile internet in last quarter of 2020
Oppo's new Find X3 Pro brings microscope as camera and support for 1 billion colours
Realme 8 Pro will have one special feature that even Redmi Note 10 Pro Max does not have
OPINION
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
Covid-19: Is relying on herd immunity a recipe for disaster?
Term insurance: Cover costs may go up as insurers mull premium hike
MSME funding: How FinTechs can help address credit gap for small businesses
PHOTOS
Companies that will bear the costs of vaccinating employees
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22
Workers looking to relocate? These are the best countries for workers in 2021
Life insurance sector reports strong growth in Feb 2021
How famous personalities and world leaders reacted to India's vaccination drive
VIDEOS
02:28
Made-in-India iPhone 12 to hit stores
02:02
Ferrari unveils the SF21, ahead of Formula 1 season
02:23
India distributes COVID vaccines to neighbouring countries, gets lauded
03:08
Tesla surges nearly 20%; Delhi transport to go electric, says Sisodia
04:23
Zomato delivery boy punches woman, leaves her bleeding
MAGAZINE
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India's debt growth remains subdued in 3QFY21
Household debt grew at a decent 9.6% Y-o-Y in 3QFY21. Household debt rose to a new high of 35.8% of GDP up from 35.2%/32.5% in 2QFY21/4QFY20.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22
Life insurance sector reports strong growth in Feb 2021
Start-ups rake in $9.9 bn funding across 881 deals in 2020
FDI equity inflows rise by 40% during Apr-Dec 2020
Exports down 0.3%, imports up 7% in February 2021
Bank credit growth remains subdued in January 2021
Auto sales see steady rise in February 2021
Consumer durables see robust growth in 3QFY21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Infosys BPM, Newmont Corp extend partnership to digitise delivery models
PwC India declares special bonus for all employees
SEBI's new debt investment rules to make mutual funds safer
Air India privatisation: Centre to invite financial bids by March-end
LED TVs prices set to rise from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Google Pay to provide users much control over their data
New iPad Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
Oppo's new Find X3 Pro brings microscope as camera and support for 1 billion colours
JioFiber tops India's broadband speed, Vi gave fastest mobile internet in last quarter of 2020
Realme 8 Pro will have one special feature that even Redmi Note 10 Pro Max does not have
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE