India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Waze to remain in NIA custody till Apr 7
Assets worth Rs 197 crore attached in Unitech PMLA case
Saradha case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 3 crore of TMC leaders
BJP worker faints due to dehydration; PM Modi halts speech midway to help
Natural gas producers continue to make losses as govt-dictated prices remain low: Icra
CORPORATE
India Inc worried over COVID-19 travel restrictions in China
Hero Motocorp promoter family matriarch Santosh Munjal passes away at 92
Chinese authorities ask H&M to change 'problematic map' on website
Panasonic expects robust demand for cooling appliances this summer
Reliance gets shareholders, creditors approval to hive off O2C biz into separate unit
MARKETS
Barbeque Nation IPO share allotment: Here's how to check status online
OPEC+ agrees to ease oil output cuts from May after Washington dials Riyadh
Why share market is closed today?
March gold imports go up 471% to record 160 tonnes as price correction draws buyers
Good Friday 2021: Is share market closed on Friday? All you need to know about NSE, BSE trading holiday tomorrow
MONEY
6 Franklin Templeton schemes under winding up process turn cash positive
'Government should create two interest rate slabs in small savings schemes'
Franklin Templeton says it has no plans to exit India
Best route to double your investment - small savings schemes vs mutual funds
Not disclosed interest on FD, bank savings? Be ready for Income Tax Dept notice
INDUSTRY
Individual loan biz maintains momentum in March quarter: HDFC
Gas producers suffer losses as govt-dictated prices remain low: ICRA
COVID-19 vaccine: Australia to continue using AstraZeneca shot despite blood clot case
IndiGo flight to Bengaluru suffers cabin depressurisation; declares Mayday
Mahanadi Coalfields registers record production of 148.01 MT in FY21
TECH
Huawei Band 6 with 96 workout modes, 14 days battery life launched
How a cooking video on YouTube helped police nab a wanted criminal
Facebook launches new COVID-19 profile frames to encourage users to get vaccinated
Nokia may launch TWS earbuds, Bluetooth Neckband on April 5
Noise Buds Play TWS earphones launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,999
OPINION
MFIs revival: Major risks, gaps facing microfinance in India
Can regulators have simple licencing conditions for sub-scale financial companies?
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
Covid-19: Is relying on herd immunity a recipe for disaster?
PHOTOS
COVID-19 crisis: Indians caught flouting COVID norms
India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21
Fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued as Kumbh mela kicks off in Haridwar
Eight core sectors' output falls 4.6% in February 2021
Real estate sector sees increase in bookings in Q3FY21
VIDEOS
02:36
Tesla posts record deliveries; J&J tests COVID vaccine on teens
02:10
Overseas Equity Investment: The big risks
05:13
Vaccinate more, adopt middle path to save lives, livelihood: Bajaj
06:19
Everyone focuses on BSE, NSE. What about MSMEs?: Rajiv Bajaj
02:58
NTPC generates highest-ever power; Apple to become carbon neutral by 2030
MAGAZINE
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India's external debt rises by $6.8 billion in Q3 FY21
Multilateral debt amounted to $67.9 billion at the end of Dec 2020 registering a growth of 13% from Dec 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Eight core sectors' output falls 4.6% in February 2021
Real estate sector sees increase in bookings in Q3FY21
Petroleum products demand-supply fall during 11M FY21
Consumer goods production sees growth in Q3FY21
How's economic condition of states going to assembly polls
Air cargo traffic falls to 245 thousand tonnes in Feb
Gross NPAs of SCBs decline to Rs7.5 lakh cr in Q3FY21
Hospital and healthcare industry shows sequential improvement
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
India Inc worried over COVID-19 travel restrictions in China
DMart owner Radhakishan Damani buys Rs 1,001 crore property in Mumbai
Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Waze to remain in NIA custody till Apr 7
Assets worth Rs 197 crore attached in Unitech PMLA case
Suez Canal shipping backlog to end on Saturday
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Huawei Band 6 with 96 workout modes, 14 days battery life launched
How a cooking video on YouTube helped police nab a wanted criminal
Facebook launches new COVID-19 profile frames to encourage users to get vaccinated
Nokia may launch TWS earbuds, Bluetooth Neckband on April 5
Noise Buds Play TWS earphones launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,999
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE