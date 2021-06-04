India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21

Foodgrain production is estimated at 305.4 million tonnes during 2020-21 compared to 297.5 million tonnes during 2019-20.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21