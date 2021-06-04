India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Amphotericin B not the only cure available for black fungus: ICMR
Delta variant behind spike in COVID-19 cases in second wave: Govt study
Centre approves Rs 50,000-crore project to build six submarines
Your salary will be credited even on Sundays, holidays from Aug
Should RBI print notes to tide over economic crisis? Here's what the Governor feels
CORPORATE
Luggage retail chain Witco shuts business after 65 years due to Covid-19 curbs
MyLab launches COVID-19 self-test kit 'CoviSelf'; to be available on Flipkart, shops in 2-3 days
Benevolent Ali! Lulu group chief saves Kerala youth sentenced to death in UAE
HCL tops among NSE 100 companies in best environment, social & governance policies
Britannia Industries board approves proposal for raising Rs 698.51 cr via bonus debentures
MARKETS
Sensex slips 132 points, Nifty at 15,670; Nestle, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank top losers
Bharat Forge share zooms 9% after firm logs Rs 205.4 crore profit in Q4
PNB share trading lower ahead of Q4 earnings, here's what to expect
RailTel share spurts 3% on new order win
BEML share rises over 4% after firm starts making oxygen units
MONEY
Sebi raises overseas investment limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
Health insurance for black, white, yellow fungus: What you must know
Sovereign gold bonds: Series I records second-highest subscription since launch
Ask Money Today: Can I pay life insurance premium for my wife, daughter for tax deduction?
Bajaj Allianz Life settled claims worth Rs 700 crore in FY21: CEO
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 vaccine: UK approves Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds
Renault Nissan breached pact with workers' union over Covid safety protocols: Madras HC
Tesla's orders in China halved in May over increased govt scrutiny
COVID aid: RBI permits loan recast of up to Rs 50 cr under resolution framework 2.0
Centre must consider massive financial burden of Air India, should have plan B: CAPA India
TECH
GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch for kids launched in India, price starts at Rs 4999
Apple planning to give Android phones power to locate AirTags better with Find My app
Moto G Stylus 5G tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC
Apple TV app comes to Android TV and it is needed if Apple wants to compete with Netflix, Prime Video
iPad Pro 2022 might come with wireless and reverse charging, new iPad mini also likely
OPINION
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
PHOTOS
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
India's Business Confidence Index declines due to reduced economic activity
VIDEOS
02:08
US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive
02:09
Serum Institute seeks nod to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India
03:11
WHO names COVID variants after the Greek alphabet
02:28
Fuel prices break records; Reliance to help deceased employees' families
02:55
Rajasthan govt faces allegation of vaccine wastage by Centre
MAGAZINE
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Foodgrain production is estimated at 305.4 million tonnes during 2020-21 compared to 297.5 million tonnes during 2019-20.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
COVID-19 vaccine: UK approves Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds
Sensex slips 132 points, Nifty at 15,670; Nestle, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank top losers
CBSE includes 'data science', 'coding' in school curriculum from 2021-22
Renault Nissan breached pact with workers' union over Covid safety protocols: Madras HC
Amphotericin B not the only cure available for black fungus: ICMR
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Moto G Stylus 5G tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC
Apple planning to give Android phones power to locate AirTags better with Find My app
GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch for kids launched in India, price starts at Rs 4999
Apple TV app comes to Android TV and it is needed if Apple wants to compete with Netflix, Prime Video
After Apple, Google will now allow users to opt out of personalised ads
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE