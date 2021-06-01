India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May - Photos-1
Business Today
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May

India's fuel demand fell 1.5 per cent in May, compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel stood at 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
