India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May

Forex reserves surpass $600 billion for first time ever
Explore PPP mode for viable projects, Sitharaman tells ministries
GST Council meet tomorrow; to discuss tax cut on COVID essentials, black fungus medicine
Karnataka HC rejects Amazon, Flipkart plea to quash antitrust investigation
Reserve Bank extends risk-based internal audit system to HFCs
Ex-IL&FS group chief Ravi Parthasarathy arrested in Rs 1-lakh cr scam
Global banking regulator seeks toughest capital rules for Bitcoin, Ethereum, other cryptos
'Investors' funds are safe at WazirX,' says Nischal Shetty on receiving FEMA notice
Policybazaar receives IRDAI's nod to undertake insurance broking
No notice from ED on FEMA yet, complying with laws: WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty
Sensex, Nifty close at lifetime highs; metal, IT stocks lead gains
Brokerages turn bullish on GAIL India stock, here's why
Sensex at 60K by December end? Here's what analysts say
This stock doubled investor wealth in one year, hit 52-week high today
Sensex, Nifty scale all-time high: Five factors that fuelled the rally today
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
Equity MFs witness inflows worth Rs 10,000 crore in May, highest since March 2020
IDBI Bank account holders to only get 20 free cheque leaves per year from July 1
BHEL's net losses narrow to Rs 1,036 cr in March quarter
Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte earned Rs 64 crore in FY21; higher than peers at Infosys, TCS
SBI launches 'Kavach' personal loan scheme of up to Rs 5 lakh for COVID patients
IREDA invites bids for Centre's Rs 4,500 cr solar PLI scheme
ESPL 2021: India Today Gaming signs Infinix Mobile as title sponsors
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launch on June 22: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
iPhone 13 models receive certification by Eurasian regulatory months before the expected launch
Apple Podcasts subscription service likely to launch on June 15 globally
New Apple health features in iOS 15, watchOS 8 to help with care of the elderly
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
World's most liveable cities and their successful approach to the pandemic
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Experts suggest guidelines to prepare for a possible 3rd wave of COVID
What do Indian employees want post pandemic? Microsoft has the answers
G-7 nations to share jabs with world; Experts warn against incomplete vaccination
Govt issues guidelines for childcare if a third wave of COVID-19 hits India
Job hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels; Biden revokes Trump's orders
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
India's fuel demand fell 1.5 per cent in May, compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel stood at 15.11 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
