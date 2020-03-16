India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimated at 6-9% of GDP - Photos-1
Business Today
India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimated at 6-9% of GDP

The Centre's fiscal deficit will touch at least 6.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020-21 (FY21). This is based on the first set of advance growth estimates released by the government.

