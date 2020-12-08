India's GDP growth in recovery mode

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
DSCI, Ashoka University launch CIPHER for promoting holistic encryption regime
Finmin considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel
Amit Shah receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
IRCTC cancels all mobile catering contracts
ICSE Board Exams 2021: CISCE releases exam schedule for class 10, 12
CORPORATE
IndiGo to lease eight A320neo planes from BOC Aviation
Siemens buys 99.22% stake in C&S Electric for Rs 2,100 crore
SBI commits Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive
Tesla's market cap unsustainable, not linked to entrepreneurial capabilities of Elon Musk: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Bajaj Auto sales rise 6% in February to 3.75 lakh units
MARKETS
Top 11 IPOs to watch out for in March 2021: MTAR Tech, Kalyan Jewellers, Easy Trip Planners & more
Bonds jitters setting markets in 'completely new light': BIS
Sensex ends 749 points higher, Nifty at 14,761: Five factors that led the rally today
Top gainers today: 5 shares rise up to 6%; PowerGrid, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement
Investors gain Rs 3 lakh crore as Sensex ends 750 points higher post Friday crash
MONEY
Ask Money Today: Am I eligible for gratuity payment before completing 5 years of service?
Sovereign Gold Bond opens as yellow metal price hits 8-month low: Should you subscribe?
Ask Money Today: Where should I invest to create corpus of Rs 10 crore for my retirement?
Insurance 'most preferred' financial product to protect family post-coronavirus: Survey
SBI Mutual Fund launches new scheme investing in US stocks
INDUSTRY
Air India cancels leaves of pilots with immediate effect
Hero MotoCorp February sales rise 1.45% to 5,05,467 units
Royal Enfield sales increase 6% to 69,659 units in February
Govt receives bids worth Rs 77,000 crore on first day of spectrum auction
Hyundai Bayon global launch on March 2
TECH
Vivo X60 series India launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
Chinese state-backed hackers attack Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech: cybersecurity firm
Surface laptops are here within weeks now, reflecting how important is India, Microsoft India Surface head
7Artisans launches 35mm F5.6, 7.5mm F2.8 II lenses for Nikon Z mount systems
Best annual prepaid recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone you can go for
OPINION
Real estate in post-COVID era: 5 trends defining the growth of luxury housing in India
Rebooting Economy 70: The Bombay Plan and the concept of AatmaNirbhar Bharat
'Indian education system focusses too much on exams, not learning'
Rebooting Economy 69: What do workers gain from growth and profits?
Are cryptocurrencies the future of money or just fringe players?
PHOTOS
Indian employees work longest, paid least globally, says report
India's GDP growth in recovery mode
Second advance estimates for agri production highlights
What the new guidelines mean for OTT and social media platforms
The most expensive food items in the world that are delicious too!
VIDEOS
01:58
What a Bitcoin ban could mean for crypto investors
08:09
COVID-19 phase-2 vaccination drive: PM Modi takes first vaccine jab
02:43
Companies feel betrayed, says Kiran Shaw; Reliance acquires skyTran
02:55
Uber, Amazon Pay expand partnership; PM Modi stresses on credit flow
02:00
Tata group chairman on entering healthcare diagnostics and scaling up
MAGAZINE
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
India's GDP growth in recovery mode
GVA growth recovered to 1% YoY from -7.3% in Q2 FY21 and -22.4% in Q1 FY21 with broad-based recovery seen across sectors.
Second advance estimates for agri production highlights
PLI scheme in 10 main sectors; key details
Cement sector: Volume growth turns positive as costs remain low
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery
FY21 GDP numbers to be out soon; here's what to expect
Operating profits recorded double-digit growth in Q3-FY21
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
TECH NEWS
