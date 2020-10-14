India's merchandise exports grew by 6 % in Sep after 6 months of decline - Photos-1
India's merchandise exports grew by 6 % in Sep after 6 months of decline

Exports increased for the first time in seven months recording a 6 per cent YoY growth to $27.6 billion in September 2020.

