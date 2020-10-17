India's merchandise exports grew by 6% in September after 6 months of decline

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Develop COVID vaccine delivery system akin to polls, disaster management: PM Modi
Delhi residents worry about toxic combination of coronavirus, pollution
High-frequency indicators point to economic recovery, but resurrection may be fragile: Brickwork Ratings
'Unauthorised, ill-intentioned': MSME ministry warns public against 'MSME Export Promotion Council'
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at virtual Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Oct 19
CORPORATE
Paytm users to pay 2% charge on topping up e-wallet via credit cards
HDFC Bank Q2 net profit jumps 18% to Rs 7,513 crore; loan, card momentum improves
How co-living sector is benefitting from COVID-19 pandemic
Mistrys pledge Shapoorji group jewels to raise resources
Pfizer may apply for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine by November
MARKETS
Cadila Healthcare share rises 4% on USFDA nod to market Fingolimod capsules
Banking stocks shine in market recovery; Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank top gainers
Sensex rises 254 points, Nifty ends above 11,750; Tata Steel, BPCL, Hindalco top gainers
Federal Bank share rises over 3% post Q2 earnings
HCL Technologies share falls over 4% post Q2 earnings
MONEY
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 8,302 cr since closure
ITR filing 2019-20: Don't forget to use two new tax deductions
Can't afford term plans? Soon Rs 5 lakh sum insured policies will be available
Should you count on health insurance for mental illness treatment? Not blindly
Need to develop more disease-specific health insurance policies: IRDAI
INDUSTRY
Loans worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore sanctioned under discom liquidity package
HDFC Bank board approves Sashidhar Jagdishan's appointment as CEO
Jet Airways lenders approve Kalrock Capital-Murari Jalan's resolution plan
Budget airline AirAsia X runs out of money; needs $120 million to restart
Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer schemes for financing passenger vehicles
TECH
Apple announces free virtual workshops for Indian users on photography and music
Chinese hackers using fake McAfee software to trick users into installing virus, says Google
Sony PlayStation 5 India prices announced, start from Rs 39,990
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale now open to all, here are the top deals
Donor data from narendramodi.in stolen and is on sale on dark web, alleges cyber security firm
OPINION
Fortune doesn't always favour the rich and famous; why celebrities also need to save
Rebooting Economy 37: Do high-frequency data suggest V-shaped recovery?
Tanishq ad row: The 'unease' of doing business in India
Tanishq ad row: Lack of courage to take a social and moral stand
A $250 billion opportunity: How India can replace China as world's factory
PHOTOS
What's special about these Blue Flag certified Indian beaches
India's merchandise exports grew by 6% in September after 6 months of decline
New research for COVID-19: What we now know about the virus
Bangladesh will be a notch richer than India this year, as well as five years later, projects IMF
India's self-made entrepreneurs under 40 become wealthier
VIDEOS
03:30
Boeing 737 MAX declared safe; COVID testing can rise: Shaw
02:54
Stubble burning or traffic in Delhi? Air pollution gets worse in capital
03:40
Career tips from powerful women in Indian business
03:11
Vaccine may add $9 tn to world economy: IMF Chief; Modi asks to scale up testing
03:53
'Red light on, Gaadi off' is Delhi govt's new campaign to fight pollution
MAGAZINE
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India's merchandise exports grew by 6% in September after 6 months of decline
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Exports increased for the first time in seven months recording a 6 per cent YoY growth to $27.6 billion in September 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Bangladesh will be a notch richer than India this year, as well as five years later, projects IMF
Solar financing activity rebounds in Q3 2020 with $3.2bn funding
Retail inflation touches an 8-month high of 7.3% in September
Home sales drop 43% in top 7 cities; hopes now on festive season
Mutual funds' asset under management decline 2.3% in September
Debt of India's non-financial sector stands at 167.3% of GDP in Q1FY21
Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19
States' market borrowings shoot up 55% in FY21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Paytm users to pay 2% charge on topping up e-wallet via credit cards
Loans worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore sanctioned under discom liquidity package
Develop COVID vaccine delivery system akin to polls, disaster management: PM Modi
HDFC Bank board approves Sashidhar Jagdishan's appointment as CEO
HDFC Bank Q2 net profit jumps 18% to Rs 7,513 crore; loan, card momentum improves
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Apple announces free virtual workshops for Indian users on photography and music
Chinese hackers using fake McAfee software to trick users into installing virus, says Google
Sony PlayStation 5 India prices announced, start from Rs 39,990
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale now open to all, here are the top deals
Donor data from narendramodi.in stolen and is on sale on dark web, alleges cyber security firm
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE