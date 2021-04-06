India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March - Photos-1
India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March

India's merchandise exports touched an all-time high of $34 billion in March 2021, as compared to $21.49 billion in March 2020, an increase of 58.23 per cent.

SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
