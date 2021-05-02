India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from closed Tuticorin Sterlite Copper plant
India doubled oxygen exports to 9,301 MT in Apr-Jan FY21, earned Rs 8.9 crore
EPFO net subscriber addition grows 20% to 12.37 lakh in February
UP govt to administer COVID-19 vaccine for free to all above 18 from May 1
COVID-19 lockdown: What did PM Modi say in his address to nation?
CORPORATE
Cutis Biotech claims 'Covishield' over prior use; Bombay HC says 'No', will cause confusion
Reliance ramps up daily oxygen output to over 700 tonnes
Nestle net profit rises 14.62% to Rs 602.25 crore in Mar quarter
After stellar growth FY21, Firefox Bikes eyes another bumper year
Twitter appoints Ex-Uber executive Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering
MARKETS
Cryptocurrency inflows reach $4.9 billion on April 16
COVID-19: Bombay Oxygen shares up 256%; it doesn't even make oxygen
'Oxygen' rally in stock market: Name enough to lift shares in Covid-era
China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rise 8.8% in March
Rupee advances by 23 paise to 74.64 vs US dollar in early trade
MONEY
COVID second wave shaves 10% off Sensex; more downside ahead?
IndiaFirst Life Insurance raises term plan premium by 25% in first-ever hike
National Pension System: PFRDA makes 5 key announcements
MFIs to face asset quality pressures in near term due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases: Icra
COVID-19 impact: Expect 15% hike in health insurance premium by next quarter
INDUSTRY
Custom duty on Remdesivir injections, raw materials waived
Lockdown impact: Hero to shut factories for 4 days as precaution
Bharat Biotech scales up Covaxin manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses per year
J&J seeks nod for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India, import licence
UK adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid new variant cases
TECH
New iMac with Apple M1 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900
Apple launches iPad Pro with Apple M1 chipset, Liquid Retina XDR display
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini get Purple colour variant, price in India remains same
Redmi gaming phone launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
Microsoft xCloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad with over 100 games
OPINION
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
PHOTOS
Emotional scenes at airport as New Zealand-Australia travel bubble opens
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
10 reasons why new research suggests that coronavirus is airborne
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
COVID-19 crisis: New symptoms of Covid-19 you must not ignore
VIDEOS
03:15
New COVID variant hitting children hard as India reels under 2nd wave
01:36
NASA's helicopter Ingenuity makes first historic flight over Mars
02:51
Vaccine for all adults; India needs vaccine licences, says Chandrasekaran
03:55
'Main hoon na', says Kejriwal as he urges migrants to not leave capital
03:47
COVID second wave: States issue guidelines for Kumbh returnees
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
India's merchandise exports declined from $ 313.2 billion in FY20 to $290.6 billion in FY21. The 7.3% de-growth in FY21 is worse than 5.2% de-growth in FY20.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from closed Tuticorin Sterlite Copper plant
India doubled oxygen exports to 9,301 MT in Apr-Jan FY21, earned Rs 8.9 crore
Custom duty on Remdesivir injections, raw materials waived
EPFO net subscriber addition grows 20% to 12.37 lakh in February
Cutis Biotech claims 'Covishield' over prior use; Bombay HC says 'No', will cause confusion
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
New iMac with Apple M1 chip launched, price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900
Apple launches iPad Pro with Apple M1 chipset, Liquid Retina XDR display
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini get Purple colour variant, price in India remains same
Redmi gaming phone launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
What is WhatsApp Pink, how it works and how to be safe from it
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE