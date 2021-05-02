India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21 - Photos-1
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21

India's merchandise exports declined from $ 313.2 billion in FY20 to $290.6 billion in FY21. The 7.3% de-growth in FY21 is worse than 5.2% de-growth in FY20.
