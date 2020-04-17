India's mobile money accounts grow 95-fold between 2014-2019

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
WHO to set up traditional medicine centre in India, PM says matter of pride
Serum Institute is aiming to give India 100 million doses by December
'Caution fatigue' may lead to surge in coronavirus cases as people let guard down
Railways intensifies security at stations; to check for Diwali crackers
Stimulus 3.0 package: Nomura raises concerns over funding source, says 'fiscal maths do not add up'
CORPORATE
Swedish telecom regulator to pause upcoming 5G auction; to appeal court ruling on Huawei exclusion
Disney reports better than expected surge in revenue as theme parks start reopening
Xi Jinping decided to pull plug on Ant Group's $37 billion IPO, suggests report
WeWork's revenue losses surge; 'seismic shift' in office sector slows cash burn
Reliance Industries to invest $50 million in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy
MARKETS
Sun TV share falls over 6% post Q2 earnings; CLSA, Nomura maintain buy
Eicher Motors share hits 52-week high despite 40% fall in Q2 net profit
YES Bank share falls after 6 days of gains
Adani Green Energy share hits all-time high, nears Rs 1,000 mark
Xi Jinping decided to pull plug on Ant Group's $37 billion IPO, suggests report
MONEY
Lower stamp duty and tax exemption, how Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 benefits homebuyers
BT Buzz: Multicap funds turning into flexi-caps; what does it mean for you?
Gold prices fall below sovereign gold bond issue price; should you invest?
Edelweiss Tokio launches COVID-19 life insurance policy
Mutual funds draw over Rs 14,300 crore from equities in October
INDUSTRY
Researchers develop unique method to preserve vaccines without refrigeration
Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 drug succeeds in Phase II Indian trials
Rs 65,000 crore fertiliser subsidy to benefit next year kharif sowing
Covishield vaccine update: SII, ICMR complete enrolment for phase 3 trials
Zydus Cadila successfully completes phase 2 trials in COVID-19 patients using Hepatitis C treatment PegiHep
TECH
TikTok hopes to return to India soon as PUBG makes a comeback
PUBG Mobile India release date may be out soon as pre-registrations for battle royale go live
Dyson launches Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier with heater for Rs 61,900
Oppo Reno 5 tipped to get 4G variant for markets outside China
Apple likely to release iPad Mini 6 soon, specifications leak online
OPINION
New Education Policy 2020: How NEP will help create jobs, entrepreneurs
India's Equalisation levy - The suspense continues!
India-US bonhomie to only continue under Joe Biden's leadership; here's how
Working from home may hit productivity in the long term; this is why
Rebooting Economy 44: India's journey from one of the fastest growing economies in 2015 to slowest in 2020
PHOTOS
Surfaces with highest risk of contracting COVID-19
India's mobile money accounts grow 95-fold between 2014-2019
Biden's Major and Champ, Obama's Bo and Sunny: Meet pets of White House
Azim Premji tops list of generous Indians with Rs 7,904 crore charity
Diwali bonuses to gift hampers: How companies are rewarding employees
VIDEOS
03:40
How Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana will benefit employees, employers
02:55
Russian COVID vaccine 92% effective; Signs of revival in auto sector
03:15
Netflix to make TV debut; Boeing 737 MAX in final stages of review
01:39
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19
02:50
FM on taxing digital firms; Indian-American to lead US COVID taskforce
MAGAZINE
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
India's mobile money accounts grow 95-fold between 2014-2019
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
India's registered mobile money accounts recorded a massive 95 times growth between 2014 and 2019.
Niti Kiran
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Azim Premji tops list of generous Indians with Rs 7,904 crore charity
Mutual funds' assets increases to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October
Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered under new online system
Don't forget to use two new tax deductions while filing ITR
Core industries' output nears year-ago level in September
Is Indian economy on road to recovery?
Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative
GST collections shoot past Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time in eight months
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Trump signs executive order banning American investment in 'PLA controlled' Chinese firms
WHO to set up traditional medicine centre in India, PM says matter of pride
Sun TV share falls over 6% post Q2 earnings; CLSA, Nomura maintain buy
Dyson launches Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier with heater for Rs 61,900
Cricketer Krunal Pandya briefly detained at Mumbai airport; here's why
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
PUBG Mobile India release date may be out soon as pre-registrations for battle royale go live
TikTok hopes to return to India soon as PUBG makes a comeback
Dyson launches Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier with heater for Rs 61,900
Apple likely to release iPad Mini 6 soon, specifications leak online
Oppo Reno 5 tipped to get 4G variant for markets outside China
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE